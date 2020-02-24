Magistrates hearing Senator Mithika Linturi and his estranged partner Maryanne Kitany's divorce case have stepped aside.

The magistrates, D.W Mburu and Liza Lynne Gicheha, recused themselves from hearing the divorce case between Linturi and estranged Kitanny citing personal reasons.

Mburu disqualified himself citing personal reasons while Magistrate Gicheha said she handled a different matter involving one of the parties.

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi

After the announcement was made on the Monday, the matter will be heard by Magistrate Grace Mmasi.

Another magistrate hearing the transferred

Magistrate Peter Gesora who had heard several witnesses in the case was also transferred.

In the bitter divorce case, Kitany accused Linturi, of adultery stating she once went through his mobile phone after suspecting that he was cheating on her with another woman.

Senator Mithika Linturi and Marianne Kitany

Kitany told the court she filed for divorce after discovering Linturi had forged some documents relating to a company which he and her brother were co-directors, and used title deeds to secure a loan.

She also accused the Linturi of fraud by taking the said documents without her permission and allegedly forging a petition to show that he was in the process of divorcing his wife Mercy Kaimenyi.