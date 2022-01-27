Judge injured after 6 attackers opened fire on security convoy

According to a police report filed at Witu Police Station in Lamu County, six terror suspects opened fire at the convoy of vehicles ferrying the court officials.

The attack happened at around 5:00 pm as they were travelling from Witu to Gamba - both are small towns in the county - where another attack occurred on January 7.

Pulse Live Kenya

One of the cars in the convoy, a Toyota Hilux double cabin, had its tyres deflated by the bullets sprayed on the vehicle but the driver managed to speed away for over one kilometre.

Two more vehicles were attacked, a truck belonging to a contractor and a government car which was ferrying other court officials.

Senior Principal Magistrate Paul Rotich suffered some bruises on his face while the court clerk Boy Njue had bruises on the right leg.

Abel Barisa, the driver, suffered a gunshot on his right knee; while Frank Sirima from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions was shot on the left knee.

Police constables Moses Bett and Willis Mgendi who were attached to the convoy also had various bruises on their bodies.

“A multi-agency team from Witu and Tana Delta visited the scene and contained the situation. The injured officers were rushed to Shuheyla Medical Center for treatment.