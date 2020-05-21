Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli has ordered reopening of colleges and return of the Tanzanian Football league amid reports of widespread of Covid-19.

Speaking on Thursday during a parliamentary address in Dodoma, Magufuli said that college, university and form Six students are expected to report to school by June 1st, 2020.

The Tanzania Head of State explained that the decision was reached on due to the decreasing numbers of infections in his Country.

"Wanafunzi wote wa vyuo na kidato cha sita waanze masomo kuanzia tarehe moja mwezi wa 6, ugonjwa wa Corona usiwacheleweshe. Kwa zile shule zingine za Sekondari na msingi tujipe muda kidogo. Wanachuo ni watu wazima wanajitambua tofauti na mtoto wa darasa la kwanza, tujipe muda tuone "trends" inavyokwenda na wao baadae tutawapa nafasi kadri tutakavyokuwa tunapambana na ugonjwa huu wa Corona,” said Magufuli.

The Tanzanian Mainland Premier League will also resume on June 1st, after being postponed over Coronavirus two months ago.

"Kuhusu michezo sina taarifa niliyoiona kama kuna mwanamichezo aliyefariki kwa Corona kuwa na michezo inasaidia kupambana na Corona nimeamua michezo ligi daraja la kwanza, pili ianze tarehe moja," said Magufuli.

The Tanzanian President also mentioned that they will be reopening their airports for foreign planes from May 27th, 2020.

"Kuanzia Mei 27 na 28 tutaruhusu ndege za watalii kuja hapa nchini, kuna mashirika yamejaa mpaka mwezi wa nane, hatuwezi kuachia 'opportunity' kwa kuendelea kujifungia, wakati wameona pa kuja kustarehe ni huku na labda watakuja kufanya na utalii wa nyungu," he added.

Reopening Entertainment joints

On the other hand, Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda has also ordered reopening of entertainment joints and other business from Sunday.

"Wenye hoteli, wenye mabaa, makampuni na biashara zote turudi kazini. Inapofika siku ya Jumapili kila mmoja apige shangwe na kila aina ya fujo ikiwa ni ishara ya kwamba Mungu wetu ametushindia. Washa muziki wako, siku hiyo nimekupa uhuru, piga kelele uwezavyo." said RC Paul Makonda.

Tanzania has not reported any new coronavirus cases since President John Magufuli accused the country's scientists of falsifying results to create the impression that there are many positive cases. The last update on the deadly disease was given on April 29. At the time, the numbers stood at 480 confirmed cases and 16 deaths.