The Makueni County Building Bridges Initiative rally scheduled for February 7, 2020 has been canceled following the death of former President Daniel Arap Moi.

Addressing the media from Kabarnet Gardens, Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua stated that the organizers of the rally had decided to cancel it in solidarity with Baringo Senator Gideon Moi who has lost his father.

"We had made arrangements for a BBI sensitization rally in Wote, Makueni County, where the Baringo Senator was supposed to be one of the guests at the event and in view of what has happened this morning, in respect to Mzee Moi, we have consulted with our leader His Excellency Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka who is in Kampala on official duty and we have agreed that we should postpone the rally until a later date.

"This is to tell our people in Makueni, Machakos and Kitui that we will be announcing a new date for the rally," Senator Wambua announced.

The Senator went on to ask fellow politicians to suspend all political conversations until the former President is buried.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr reiterated that the family needed time to grieve the patriarch away from political discourse.

"It is our request that we stand down all political activities, we have agreed to suspend our rally in Wote so that this week can be used to mourn Mzee Moi and so that the family can have at least peace and quiet until we can finally rest Mzee," Senator Mutula emphasized.