DCI officers in Makueni have repossessed the firearm of a businessman who opened fire after finding his wife locked in their home with a Catholic Priest.

A statement indicated that the man, Thomas Kimeu Mulwa, found an unknown vehicle in his parking lot and his house locked from the inside.

“The scene was visited by National Police Service officers from Kathonzweni sub-county. The firearm, make Ceska, has been repossessed with two empty magazines and 13 live ammunition,” the police report indicated.

Upon inquiry, Mulwa was informed by his servant that the vehicle belonged to a Catholic Priest from Gatundu who was locked in the house with his wife.

Businessman claims wife was having affair with priest which forced him to deflate the car tyres

Gun repossessed

The licenced firearm holder took out his gun and deflated the tires of the vehicle after his wife refused to let him in.

Mulwa alleged that his wife Susan Kivuva was sleeping with Father Wesonga Maloba when he police visited the scene.

"He knocked on the door but there was no response. He was told by his servant that the vehicle belonged to a Catholic priest…In the process, he fired four rounds of 9mm deflating the four tyres, alleging that the priest was sleeping with his wife,” the police report stated.