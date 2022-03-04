Kivutha Kibwana to vie for Senate seat

While speaking during the public participation and presentation of the County's Budget for the year 2022/2023, Kibwana highlighted his desire to promote and safeguard devolution as the main reason behind his move.

"I strongly believe in the power of devolution, if elected senator I aim to safeguard and protect devolution not only in Makueni but the whole country," explained Kibwana.

He said that among the issues to be passed by the coming Senate will be to increase the budgetary allocation of counties to 35 percent.

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana during a past county prayer breakfast (twitter) Pulse Live Kenya

He urged the national government to replicate the system across the country so as to ensure constitutionalism.

Kibwana who says he believes in a people driven government through the public participation model added he will follow the same path if appointed senator.

The Governor, who had expressed interest in the Presidency, put a pause to his dreams and decided to support the Azimio Presidential Candidate, Raila Odinga.

Kivutha vs Kalonzo

In 2017, the second term Governor was elected on a Wiper party ticket. However, he later fell out with party boss Kalonzo Musyoka with the former accusing the latter of being dishonest and not following their 2017 Memorandum of Understanding.

In a TV interview on Wednesday, March 2, Kibwana claimed that Kalonzo's political influence in the Ukambani region and in the country started dipping after the December 2007 general election.

Taking a swipe at the former Vice President, Kibwana said the latter stood no chance against either him, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, or Kitui Governor, Charity Ngilu, in a ballot contest.