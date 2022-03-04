RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Kivutha Kibwana to vie for Senate seat

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The Makueni Governor has been in office for two terms now

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana
Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has announced that he will vie for the Senate seat in his home county at the end of his term in August.

Recommended articles

While speaking during the public participation and presentation of the County's Budget for the year 2022/2023, Kibwana highlighted his desire to promote and safeguard devolution as the main reason behind his move.

"I strongly believe in the power of devolution, if elected senator I aim to safeguard and protect devolution not only in Makueni but the whole country," explained Kibwana.

He said that among the issues to be passed by the coming Senate will be to increase the budgetary allocation of counties to 35 percent.

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana during a past county prayer breakfast (twitter)
Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana during a past county prayer breakfast (twitter) Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana during a past county prayer breakfast (twitter) Pulse Live Kenya

He urged the national government to replicate the system across the country so as to ensure constitutionalism.

Kibwana who says he believes in a people driven government through the public participation model added he will follow the same path if appointed senator.

The Governor, who had expressed interest in the Presidency, put a pause to his dreams and decided to support the Azimio Presidential Candidate, Raila Odinga.

Kivutha vs Kalonzo

In 2017, the second term Governor was elected on a Wiper party ticket. However, he later fell out with party boss Kalonzo Musyoka with the former accusing the latter of being dishonest and not following their 2017 Memorandum of Understanding.

In a TV interview on Wednesday, March 2, Kibwana claimed that Kalonzo's political influence in the Ukambani region and in the country started dipping after the December 2007 general election.

Kivutha Kibwana urged Kalonzo Musyoka to retire from politics
Kivutha Kibwana urged Kalonzo Musyoka to retire from politics Pulse Live Kenya

Taking a swipe at the former Vice President, Kibwana said the latter stood no chance against either him, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, or Kitui Governor, Charity Ngilu, in a ballot contest.

"If I were him, I would really rethink. He has the option to retire from politics, which I do not think he will, or join Azimio and negotiate with others in good faith because if you want to negotiate with people, you do not threaten them," Kibwana noted.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kivutha Kibwana to vie for Senate seat

Kivutha Kibwana to vie for Senate seat

Driver stabs employer in Ruiru, disappears with her cash

Driver stabs employer in Ruiru, disappears with her cash

Kenyan student to lose Sh109M sent by Belgian billionaire boyfriend

Kenyan student to lose Sh109M sent by Belgian billionaire boyfriend

Former LSK chief executive lands top state job

Former LSK chief executive lands top state job

Moses Kuria now in talks with Kenya Kwanza alliance

Moses Kuria now in talks with Kenya Kwanza alliance

Ruto not allowed to drive convoy inside White House [Video]

Ruto not allowed to drive convoy inside White House [Video]

UoN expunges 30,000 students

UoN expunges 30,000 students

Landmark deal signed in Nairobi: 'No More Plastic' demand UNEP

Landmark deal signed in Nairobi: 'No More Plastic' demand UNEP

Kenya Power announces countrywide delay in Tokens, bill payments

Kenya Power announces countrywide delay in Tokens, bill payments

Trending

NTSA announces crackdown on all motorists countrywide

NTSA officers in a car

Motorists test section of Nairobi Expressway ahead of launch [Video]

Nairobi Expressway at Westlands

Milly Nafula gets furnished house, Sh3.5M university scholarship

Prof. Gicharu handing house to Milly Nafula Photo/Jared Nyataya NMG

Al-Shabaab can hit planes at low altitudes, US warns Kenyans

TOPSHOT - A Somali soldier holds a machine gun at Sanguuni military base, where an American special operations soldier was killed by a mortar attack on June 8, about 450 km south of Mogadishu, Somalia, on June 13, 2018. (MOHAMED ABDIWAHAB/AFP via Getty Images)