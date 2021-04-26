Malaria vaccine: Kenya among 4 countries participating in trial

According to Health CAS Rashid Aman, some of the subjects in the trial are at the fourth cycle of administration of the malaria drug.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that over 190,000 Kenyan children have received the inoculation since the trial began in September 2019.

"It is only Kenya, Ghana and Malawi on the African continent that have deployed the first ever malaria vaccine. Since September 2019, more than 190,000 children in selected areas of Kenya have received at least one dose of the malaria vaccine through routine childhood vaccinations.

"It’s expected that WHO will use results from this pilot for policy recommendations on its use as an additional form of protection against malaria before the end of this year. We will be very proud as Kenyans to have contributed to this global knowledge," Dr Aman stated during celebrations of World Malaria Day.

Kenya Malaria Indictor Survey

According to the latest Kenya Malaria Indicator Survey, the prevalence of the disease has reduced from from 8% documented in 2015 to 5.6% presently.

The Lake region - Kisumu, Siaya, Migori, Homa Bay, Busia, Bungoma, Kakamega and Vihiga - bears the highest disease burden has also reduced its prevalence rate from 27% to 19%.