A man was burnt to death in Nairobi's Buru Buru estate on Wednesday morning.

Neighbours who spoke to journalists claimed that the man was sleeping in his car before it was torched.

Firefighters reported to the scene to combat the fire while police announced they are currently investigating the matter.

A police report seen by Pulselive.co.ke indicated that the man has been identified as Terence Korir.

The case has been handed over to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation in Buru Buru.