A 22 years old man in Likuyani, Kakamega County committed suicide yesterday by jumping into a church well with his three years old son.

Police recovered the bodies from the well at St Luke’s Evergrade Anglican Church compound with the help of villagers. It was constructors who suspected something was wrong when they found the well wide open yet it’s usually covered. On top of it, they found the son’s sweater and the wallet which the man left behind before ending his life and that of his son.

It is alleged that Mr Isaac Imbiakha had been quarreling with his wife constantly due to domestic problems. The Standard reported that the man had warned family members not to bother looking for him and his son if they went missing.

The area chief Cornelius Luvasa said that Mr Imbiakha had told the family that he would die with his son.