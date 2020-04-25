A man in Ol Kalou, Nayandarua county has vowed to continue protesting until his wife who was forcefully quarantined is released.

The man identified as Joseph Mathenge now wants his wife to be released saying that the right procedures to quarantine her wife were not followed.

I have a right - Mr Mathenge

In a video, Mr. Mathenge is seen wearing sacks outside the J.M Kariuki Memorial hospital condemning the act and demanding the release of his wife.

“She is supposed to be out working. Sibembelezi mtu anitolee bibi yangu. I have a right and I have no time to plead with you to release her.” Protested Mr Mathenge.

Mr. Mathenge condemned the act saying that the family is a government institution and by holding her wife, they are breaking families.

Travelled to Migori

According to a local daily, Mr. Mathenge’s wife was placed under forceful quarantine after returning from Migori where she had gone to purchase fresh produce for her business in Ol kalou market.

On returning, she was summoned by the police only to be placed under mandatory quarantine at the Nyandarua High School facility.

Here’s the video: