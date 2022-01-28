Father leaves Sh500 and unusual note before ending his life

According to a statement from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the man was identified as Victor Aiyeko, an ex-husband to Okeyo's mother.

He is said to have sneaked into the house in Tassia and left hurriedly with the baby.

Pulse Live Kenya

When she returned home to find her baby missing, Okeyo's mother who was identified by the name Adhiambo, her neighbours confirmed that a man they did not know had taken him away on a motorbike.

The neigbours' description of the man fitted her former partner and together with a some of her neighbours, they rushed to his house in Mukuru kwa Njenga - about 17 Km away from where the child was taken.

Unfortunately, they found the door locked and after breaking into the house, they found the child's lifeless body on the bed.

Aiyeko had also committed suicide by hanging himself using an electrical cable.

A suicide note and Sh500 were found on the table, instructing Adhiambo to buy airtime worth the amount and inform the entire family of his demise.

Police raise alarm over increased cases of death by suicide

The DCI has cautioned parents over the rise in the number of cases of child deaths and suicides.

"Owing to the increased cases of missing children in city estates, parents and guardians are urged to guarantee the safety and security of their children, by leaving them in the hands of responsible adults whenever they are away," the statement read in part.

Editor's Note: Cases of child disappearance or abuse can be reported to DCI’s Anti Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit for action through the number 0800 722 203.

Help is available, your life is valuable and you are not alone. Should you be struggling, don't hesitate to reach out to:-