The government is gearing up to introduce a mandatory Sh500 monthly payment for every household in Kenya.

The Sh6,000 annual fee will be ratified through an Act of Parliament titled the Affordable Care Act which is soon to be tabled in Parliament.

Treasury CS Ukur Yattani, during the 2020/2021 budget reading, outlined that the charge is in line with the Universal Health Care agenda of the Jubilee government and would be remitted to the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

"Government focus is on the establishment of a mandatory UHC scheme to be managed by NHIF and regulated by the Ministry of Health and act as the national scheme for all persons resident in Kenya, notwithstanding one’s social status," he stated.

For the extremely needy households, the government is set to sponsor the payment so that they get access to good healthcare.

"Focus is also on provision of health insurance cover to initially one million households who are vulnerable and unable to meet even that low-cost premium. The identification of these one million households by the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, and the counties across the entire country has already begun," he stated.