Protecting coronavirus samples

Mandera Governor Ali Roba has announced that Covid-19 samples from the county will be tested in Nairobi instead of Wajir.

The governor said the decision was made to avoid any tampering by Al Shabaab.

Meanwhile, residents of Mandera have been cautioned against sneaking into Somalia for prayers after places of worship were closed down in Kenya due to coronavirus.

Those found will be placed under forced quarantine at their own cost and later prosecuted, according to the County Commissioner Onesmus Kyatha.

Coronavirus samples

Residents warned

“We have information that quite a number of residents of Mandera have been crossing into Somalia to performs prayers in Mosques there," Kyatha said.

"We have activated our security operations and anybody found will be arrested and prosecuted after completing 14 days quarantine,” he continued.

Somalia has 671 confirmed coronavirus cases and 31 deaths, but it is yet to close mosques where large gatherings have been frequenting during prayers.