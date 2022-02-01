RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Matatu explosion survivors recount what transpired

Among those injured is a 3-year-old child who lost her mother who died in the explosion.

Survivors of the Mandera matatu attack that happened on Monday, January 31, have recounted what transpired when the improvised explosive device went off.

Abdi Dube, a businessman who was aboard the ill-fated vehicle said that just before the loud bang, gunshots rented the air.

Dube was travelling to Mandera to buy more stock for his business in Arabia.

I heard gunshots but I cannot remember what happened next because I found myself in the thicket,” he said.

Some of the male passengers were riding on the carrier atop the vehicle due to the heat inside.

According to a police report, the attackers also fired a rocket-propelled grenade immediately after the explosion.

Another survivor identified as Abdullahi Ali wondered how two vehicles that were in front of them escaped the attack.

We were two other vehicles but they seemed to avoid some point on the same stretch, close to where the explosive went off,” he told the media.

File image of a police vehicle ferrying suspects
File image of a police vehicle ferrying suspects Pulse Live Kenya

North Eastern Police Commander Rono Bunei said that the driver of the ill-fated matatu could have missed a warning signal.

At least 7 people were killed and 13 were rushed to Mandera County Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Among those injured is a 3-year-old child who has a fractured leg. The young girl lost her mother who died in the explosion.

The attack happened near a GSU patrol team that responded and engaged the terrorists who fled to Somalia.

So far one suspect has been arrested in connection to the early morning attack.

Terror alert

On Friday January 28, 2022 Shioso had assured members of the public that security apparatus are on high alert and ready to prevent any impending attacks, following an alert by the French Embassy in Nairobi.

The National Police Service has progressively fortified its security systems in information sharing; we value credible, verifiable and authentic information.

The Service has re-engineered her police units in line with modern-day policing dynamics, challenges and emerging threats. Security operations that ensure that imminent attacks are forestalled proactively remain our priority,” Shiso said in a statement.

He reiterated that security in the country had been scaled-up through different policing operations and urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities through the toll-free numbers: 999, 911, 112, 0800 722 203.

