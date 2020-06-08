Chief Justice David Maraga turned to the national media to address his frustration with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a presser, on Monday morning the CJ called out the Head of State over his refusal to meet him.

According to CJ Maraga, he is concerned with the President's refusal to obey court orders on the appointment of judges.

"The President's disregard of court orders doesn't board well for our constitutional democracy & is potentially a recipe for anarchy," the CJ stated.

Chief Justice David Maraga

"Besides the court orders, I have challenged the Executive to table before the JSC the alleged information on lack of integrity it has against some of the 41 nominees," he added.

Disregarding the law

CJ Maraga explained that the JSC has not received any information on misconduct on the nominees who some are serving judges.

The CJ pointed out that the Executive has adopted a dangerous habit of disregarding court orders and ignoring the rule of law.

Chief Justice David Maraga announces

"Unfortunately this disregard of court orders by the President is part of the pattern by the Executive. It is important to remind Kenyans that the Executive routinely disregards court orders," he said.

CJ Maraga gave examples of the Kariobangi evictions where over 1000 families were left without homes yet there was a court order barring the evictions.