The Matatu Association of Kenya on Thursday announced a go-slow in Nairobi following a seasonal increase in parking fees.

According to the association's national coordinator Mr Albert Karakacha, the matatu industry players failed to reach agreeable terms with City Hall over revision of the new rates.

The lobby group is opposing Sh5,000 monthly parking fee for 13-seater matatus seeking for it to be revised downwards to Sh3,650.

A 14-seater matatu in Mombasa, Kenya

Nairobi County council has set the fee for 14-seater to 42-seater matatus at Sh8,000 which they want reduced to Sh5,250 for 32-seater mini-buses while the Sh10,000 monthly charge set up to 63-seater matatus to be reduced to Sh7,250.

"There was no public participation in increasing the parking fees for matatus in the city. In fact, Nairobi is the county where matatu saccos pay the most parking fees as compared to Kiambu, Machakos and other areas. It is not sensible with to increase parking fees in this economy that is currently doing bad," Karakacha stated.

He further explained that the matatus will withhold payment of the fees and go on strike if City Hall refuses to address their concerns.

"As an association we have agreed that we will not pay for parking until we go back to the old rates. If they do not agree we will pull all our vehicles and we will not operate from tomorrow (Thursday).

“The officials at City Hall have not spoken to us again and that is why from tomorrow no vehicle will be on the road until we agree," he stated.