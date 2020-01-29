Police arrested a matatu driver who was involved in a hit and run incident that claimed the life of a traffic officer.

The driver, Edward Njoroge, was allegedly flagged down by the deceased officer along Eastern Bypass while ferrying unknown plastic materials in his vehicle.

The officer, Peter Lukote, is said to have asked Mr Njoroge for his driver's license which the driver refused to hand over.

During the altercation, officer Lukote attempted to enter the 14-seater vehicle but slipped and fell to the ground.

He would lose his life after the driver ran him over while attempting to speed off to escape arrest.

DCI and members of the public assist in arresting matatu driver

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers who were in a vehicle parked near the crime scene gave chase to the rogue a matatu and through combined efforts with members of the public the driver was arrested.

Lang’ata OCPD Gregory Mutiso confirmed the incident adding that it took place at around 4 pm on Tuesday.

The driver is yet to face charges in a court of law.