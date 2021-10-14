Matiang'i discloses a secret Uhuru told him before travelling abroad

CS Matiang’i was speaking on Thursday, October 14 during the funeral service of the late Monari in Nyakang'o, Nyamira County.

He said that sometimes he is taken aback by the kind of people President Kenyatta has interacted with on a personal level.

“To be frank with you there are times I get shocked about some of the people he knows personally. Like when he asks you about some Catholic priests from Gekano somewhere in Nyamira.

“I got shocked the other day myself to know that our president had gotten a group of orphaned children from around Eronge and he was supporting them through school. I know people may think we are saying this for politics but it takes a very distinct heart,” Matiang’i said.

Matiang'i was surprised that the head of state could find time out of his busy schedule to interact with everyday Kenyans, even outside the glare of the media.

Matiang’i Tribute

CS Matiang’i eulogised Monari as a person who was constrained by custom and was not ordered by the pedantry of life.

He said that Monari was an intermediary whom many government officials used to reach out to rivals from the other side of any political divide.

“Monari talked to everyone. Even when we had certain challenges. The times when politics heats up and there are some people you cannot have a free conversation with...in moments of discussions, people concluded that let us send Monari to talk to them,” Matiang’i said.

He also pledged to support the departed lawyer’s wife and their four children.