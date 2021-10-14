RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Matiang'i discloses a secret Uhuru told him before travelling abroad

CS Matiang'i: I get shocked by the kind of people President Kenyatta knows on a personal level.

File image of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i at a past meeting in Mombasa
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has revealed details of his last meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta when they were talking about the funeral plans for his lawyer Evans Monari, before he flew out of the country.

CS Matiang’i was speaking on Thursday, October 14 during the funeral service of the late Monari in Nyakang'o, Nyamira County.

He said that sometimes he is taken aback by the kind of people President Kenyatta has interacted with on a personal level.

To be frank with you there are times I get shocked about some of the people he knows personally. Like when he asks you about some Catholic priests from Gekano somewhere in Nyamira.

I got shocked the other day myself to know that our president had gotten a group of orphaned children from around Eronge and he was supporting them through school. I know people may think we are saying this for politics but it takes a very distinct heart,” Matiang’i said.

Matiang'i was surprised that the head of state could find time out of his busy schedule to interact with everyday Kenyans, even outside the glare of the media.

Matiang’i Tribute

CS Matiang’i eulogised Monari as a person who was constrained by custom and was not ordered by the pedantry of life.

He said that Monari was an intermediary whom many government officials used to reach out to rivals from the other side of any political divide.

Monari talked to everyone. Even when we had certain challenges. The times when politics heats up and there are some people you cannot have a free conversation with...in moments of discussions, people concluded that let us send Monari to talk to them,” Matiang’i said.

He also pledged to support the departed lawyer’s wife and their four children.

“I know that nobody will replace your father but the prayers of all of us will give you the comfort and strength you need to walk the rest of the journey," the CS consoled.

