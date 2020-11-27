The courts have lifted an injunction against the burial of Matungu MP Justus Murunga.

In orders issued on Friday, Magistrate Peter Muholi stated that the family would be free to inter his remains as scheduled on Saturday November 28th 2020 or any other date the family may prefer.

Justice Muholi further ordered for DNA samples to be collected on Friday at 1:30 pm at the Lee Funeral Home.

The court directed that each of the parties could provide their own pathologist at their own cost for the test to be conducted.

Agnes Wangui Wambiri

Agnes Wangui Wambiri, who filed the petition to have the funeral stopped, has also been allowed to attend the burial with her two children.

Wambiri claims to have sired the two children with the deceased MP.

She further claimed that he had neglected the children since he became a member of parliament.

The MP's two recognized wives had earlier demanded Sh10 million from Wambiri as compensation for aborted burial plans.