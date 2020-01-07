Police have launched a search for the man believed to have spear-headed a Tuesday morning attack at Saretho Primary School near Dadaab, Garissa County.

The man identified as Maulid Bilal is believed to have escaped the scene wounded after their attempt to blow up a telecommunications mast was foiled.

DCI described Maulid as "the ringleader of the Al-Shabaab criminals causing havoc in Fafi and Hulugho in Garissa".

Maulid Bilal wanted by Police over Saretho, Garissa attack where 4 pupils and a teacher were killed

Maulid is also said to be a recruiter for the militia group with some of the recruits being students from Madrassa classes he was teaching at Tumtish and Garabey.

He has been identified as a Kenyan Ogaden from Abdalla Abdi Karim sub-clan in Hulugho sub-county, Garissa County.

A crackdown has been launched in the county among Maulid's tribesmen and other Al Shabaab sympathizers.

Series of attacks by Al Shabaab militia

The past two days have seen a number of attacks by the militia group and attempts to infiltrate various KDF restricted zones.

On Sunday, Manda Bay in Lamu County was attacked and three US nationals were confirmed dead. The terrorist group claimed responsibility.

On Monday, there was an attempt to invade the British army camp in Nanyuki, Laikipia County where three suspects were apprehended and questioned.