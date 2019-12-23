Mbagathi road will be closed from Friday for four days to allow demolition of the footbridge.

Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has advised motorists to use alternative routes.

Motorists coming from Lang’ata Road through Mbagathi Way were asked to divert at Mbagathi Road, join Mtongwe Road and proceed up to Mbaruk Road before joining Muchai Drive, which joins Ngong Road at Coptic Hospital.

Mbagathi road to be closed for four days

Those coming from Ngong Town — via Ngong Road — to proceed up to City Mortuary Roundabout, exit at the roundabout to join Ngong Road, again drive on up to Muchai Drive diversion.

Alternative roads

They were directed to proceed through to join Mbaruk Road, then Mtongwe Road up to Mbagathi Road, which links with Mbagathi Way.

Motorists using Valley Road and those from Kenyatta National Hospital to use the same navigation.

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) said the road will be closed for 12 hours a day, beginning 6am to 6pm on the said-dates.

In a statement, KURA said, "This is to allow the contractor on site to demolish the Mbagathi Way footbridge and pave way for construction of a modern footbridge.”