Deputy President William Ruto has congratulated Garissa Town MP Aden Duale on how he discharged his duties as Majority leader.

On Monday during the Jubilee Parliamentary Group meeting, President Uhuru Kenyatta proposed Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya to take up the role.

Ruto, who was in attendance, showered Duale with praise on how he discharged his duties for 8 years as the National Assembly Majority Leader.

"My brother Aden Duale, you are a great leader. For the last 8yrs, you discharged your responsibilities as our party's 1st majority leader with style, precision, passion and loyalty," Ruto tweeted.

File image of DP William Ruto and Garissa MP Aden Duale

"My friend, when parliamentary history is written you will have a chapter. Mbele iko sawa na Mungu," he added.

Duale out

Duale was ousted on Monday after President Kenyatta made the decision after presiding over a Jubilee Parliamentary Group meeting at the KICC.

It was the second Jubilee PG this month after the first one was held at State House on June 2nd.

Duale survived after the first PG despite the purge which has been targeting Deputy President William Ruto’s allies from parliamentary committees.

Aden Duale finally removed as Majority Leader, replaced by Amos Kimunya

After the ouster Duale thanked Kenyans, President Kenyatta, DP Ruto and Jubilee MPs for their support over his tenure.

He expressed content with the move stating: "But like I have said before, public positions are not to be personalized. When you are given a position you do your best and when time comes for you to leave, you leave with a smile."