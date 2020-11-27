Three Nairobi County MCAs from the Jubilee party were on Friday at the Jubilee headquarters to appear before the party's disciplinary committee.

The three - Ann Thumbi, Sylvia Museiya and Millicent Jagero - were accused of constantly going against the party’s position in a number of issues.

Elgeyo Markwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen confirmed that they had enlisted his services to represent them before the disciplinary panel.

"Currently at Jubilee Party HQs to appear before the Jubilee Party National Disciplinary Committee on behalf of Nairobi MCAs Hons. Ann Thumbi, Sylvia Museiya and Millicent Jagero being intimidated with trumped up charges to coerce them to violate the Constitution of Kenya," he tweeted.

Witch-hunt

While speaking to the press, Ms Thumbi suggested that she had been targeted because she is spear-heading the collection of signatures to impeach Governor Mike Sonko.

"It is interesting that out of an assembly of 122 members, only two of us are singled out for ‘having opposed’ NMS budget, never mind that members from other parties too did the same for strategic reasons.

"Again, out of a county assembly that has 66 Jubilee MCAs, only two of us, are being pursued! I am ready. I will face my accusers. I will not be intimidated or shaken," she stated.

Ms Museiya attributed the summons to her stand on the BBI bill: "I will honour the summon though I can clearly tell it is about my stand against the BBI."