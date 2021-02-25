Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) Secretariat Co-Chair, Hon. Dennis Waweru has given his sentiments following the ‘BBI Super Tuesday Drive’ that saw more than 30 counties pass the BBI draft Bill.

The former legislator said that he was glad MCAs put politics aside and considered what is good for the people.

This comes after the BBI draft bill surpassed the required 24 county assembly approvals needed to move to Parliament for debate.

The BBI Secretariat Co-Chair further stated that the passing of the bill by county assemblies is “the best reflection of why the 'wheelbarrow' narrative is a sham.”

So far, 41 counties have adopted the Bill and only Baringo rejected it.

However, despite this, the reactions received on Waweru's remarks were not in agreement.

Following the decision by more than 35 counties, MPs will now go over the referendum Bill, which when passed, will be presented to the President for assent.