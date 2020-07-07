The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has launched a toll free number (0800720529) that the public will use for reporting incidences of hate speech in the country.

The move, according to MCK is to promote effective reporting and response to cases of hate speech, which are always on the rise whenever Kenya is approaching an election year.

One of the managers at MCK Leo Mutisya was quoted saying, “Fake news is a threat to every fabric of our societies."

The hate speech monitoring will be restricted to radio especially vernacular stations for the next six months after which it will be reviewed.

“The council has set up a toll free line for reporting hate speech. This allows the public at any time of the day to call and report incidences of hate language or perceived hate language,” part of the statement from MCK read.

The council noted that as soon the reports are made, investigations will commence immediately and any collected evidence forwarded to the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) for necessary action to be taken against the perpetrators.

The project being carried out by MCK in partnership with GIZ-CPS mainly focuses on 16 radio stations across the country, as well as social media, which has been found to have more cases of hate speech.

The toll free number will be available 24 hours a day.