The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the media from have been barred from commenting on the merits of the Babu Owino and DJ Evolve case.

A Nairobi court heard that the DPP allegedly incited Embakasi East constituents to recall Babu Owino as their MP.

Babu Owino's lawyer, Cliff Ombeta argued in court that the DPP's remarks “affecting the emotions of the accused person”.

Lawyer Cliff Ombeta

Speaking before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi, the lawyer urge the public prosecutor to “stick in his line.”

Lawsuits

DPP Haji, who noted that the case had slowed down, had suggested that the public could petition to eject the lawmaker as an alternative for those seeking justice.

The DPP had earlier explained that the case had been dragged due to DJ Evolve's inability to record a statement after his voice was affected.

Felix Orinda alias DJ Evolve during his first TV interview since shooting incident

The Embakasi East MP had issued a 2-day ultimatum to NTV following the airing of a story on Felix Orinda, alias DJ Evolve's health condition, on Monday, June 29.

In a demand letter, dated Wednesday, July 1, the lawmaker demands an apology from the Nation Media Group aired on NTV and ran on the front page of Daily Nation newspaper.