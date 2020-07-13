Employees at Mediamax Network Limited have been thrown into a state of panic after a member of staff was tested positive for Covid19.

The member of staff worked at the Finance Office which is based on the third floor of Longonot Place.

Mediamax CEO Ken Ngaruiya confirmed the incident and listed a raft of safety measures that the company had taken - including temporary shut down of the third floor of Longonot Place where most administrative offices are located.

The company - which operates popular media outlets such as K24, Kameme FM, and the People Daily - said it was embarking on contact tracing for those who had come into contact with the positive case.

"Please be informed that one employee in the Finance Department has tested positive for COVID19 after exhibiting mild symptoms. The employee has already self-isolated in accordance with home based care guidelines."

"In the interest of your well-being, we have taken the following measures:

a) Advised members of the department and those that work closely with the employee to self-isolate for a period of 14 days as soon as the employee was recommended for the COVID 19 test;

b) Arranged the fumigation of the facility and ordered the lock down of the 3rd Floor till Tuesday

c) Assigned a medical service provider to handle all matters regarding any COVID 19 cases and this includes medication and any guidance related to quarantine;

d) Started analyzing options of ensuring that the office is not congested and will be engaging the managers to develop and refine the options. This may mean that we partially revert back to the shift working arrangement that we had before as advised by the different heads of departments;" Ngaruiya's memo read in part.

Mediamax recently became the centre of attention after it fired a number of its employees via a text message and declined to pay their unpaid salaries until 2022.