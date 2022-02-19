Kenyan doctor abducted by militants, taken to Somalia

According to police, the four armed men on Friday abducted three people from the Fino Health Centre, two were locals from the area while the doctor was not.

The two locals were later released before the militants and the doctor passed through the Kenya-Somalia border.

Police suspect the abductors, thought to be members of the Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group are in possession of medical equipment and medicine.

Pulse Live Kenya

Driver found guilty of aiding and abetting kidnapping

The incident comes only days after a driver, Issack Ibrein Robow was found guilty of aiding and abetting the abduction of Cuban medics Landy Rodríguez and Assel Herrera in 2019.

A police officer, attached to the two doctors as a bodyguard, was shot dead during the attack.

Pulse Live Kenya

Days later, Robow who was driving the car in which the doctors were travelling in, was charged with terrorism for alleged complicity in the kidnapping of the medics.

Robow faced five counts including commissioning of a terrorist act, kidnapping and hostage-taking, aiding and abetting a terrorist act and obtaining Kenyan registration by false pretense. He denied all the charges.

On Wednesday, February 16, Nairobi principal magistrate Martha Nanzushi ruled that Robow was guilty of kidnapping the medics and aiding a terrorist act.

Pulse Live Kenya