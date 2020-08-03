Medical workers in Homa Bay have downed their tools citing unpaid salaries for two months.

Reports further indicate that the medical workers have decried poor working conditions in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

In mid-July operations at Lamu's largest hospital were paralysed after health workers unexpectedly downed their tools over Covid-19 fears.

According to reports, six health workers at the hospital had tested positive for coronavirus in one week.

Medical workers on strike in Homa Bay

The same month, Kenya Medical Pharmacists and Doctors Union officials said that 170 doctors have not been paid since May this year.

This came amid a strike by medical workers in Kisii County leaving patients with no option but to seek treatment from private and mission hospitals.

8 healthcare workers have so far died from the virus in the country.