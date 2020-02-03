Police have arrested the woman behind a bomb threat that caused Doctors' Park in Parklands, Nairobi to be evacuated on Friday.

In a statement by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the lady was identified as one Meera Dinesh Patel.

DCI further disclosed that the suspect issued the threat after he was denied a position that she had been eyeing.

Meera Dinesh Patel arrested for leaving bomb threat at Doctors' Park in Parklands

"Following the Bomb Scare incident on 30th January, 2020 at Doctors' Park in Parklands-Nrb, the prime suspect; Meera Dinesh Patel was yesterday arrested by DCI, ATPU Detectives in a manful Forensic-led operation after Crime Scene processing was undertaken.

"The Hoax which saw the evacuation of all the tenants from the residential building as the DCI Bomb Disposal Unit & the ATPU team were screening it for any explosives came two days after the former manager of the property retired and was replaced," the statement read in part.

CCTV footage from Doctors' Park

Investigations further uncovered that the suspect is a tenant in the building

"Ms Dinesh (a tenant there) had expressed interest in taking up the manager's position but was not successful. CCTV reviews beefed up by other corroborative evidence has so far placed her at the core of this investigation and remains in custody pending arraignment.

"We warn each member of the public against engaging in any such hoax that might cause terror to/interrupt the peace of other persons, as appropriate punitive and lawful actions will be taken against them," DCI warned.