Inspiring story of Kenya's first female police pilot

Dobby was among the first women to join the Police Airwing in 1999. She had given up an opportunity to study Pharmacy at Jomo Kenyatta University which wasn’t received well by her relatives.

"I detested to end up being unemployed like my elder sister and brother who had earlier graduated from Egerton University and Kenyatta University respectively but had remained jobless. Given this scenario, I opted for the police training since it had an assurance of immediate employment. Apparently, all my friends and most of my relatives disapproved my decision. Today, I look back with a sense of accomplishment that indeed I made the right choice," she said in a past interview.

Pulse Live Kenya

“I was one of the ladies found suitable to join the formation. I, however, had to wait for two years before joining the Oxford Aviation College in Texas, the US to train as a pilot after a competitive selection process," the pilot added.

As soon as Dobby got back into the country as a professional pilot in 2003, she was put in charge of flights operations at the Kenya Police Airwing and quickly became a pilot in charge.

“My tasks included search and rescue missions, casualty evacuation, and communication flights, among others. These I’m able to accomplish by means of visual references flying, or reference to aircraft instrument flying in all weather conditions.

“In recognition for the service I have and continues to render to this great nation, I was awarded the “Order of the Grand Warrior of Kenya medal (OGW)” during the occasion of the 2018 Jamuhuri Day celebration,” she stated.

Despite giving up an opportunity to study Pharmacy, the pilot later enrolled for a Bachelor of Commerce degree at UoN where graduated in 2008.

Three years later, she was awarded a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from JKUAT With this came a promotion to join the Personnel Directorate of the Kenya Police Service.

Dobby is currently doing another masters degree at the National Defence University.

“I am looking forward to proudly wearing the badge of honour as a National Defense College graduate and an alumnus with Master of Arts in International Studies.”