Meru County assembly nominated MCA Petronila Gainchi has died while undergoing treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.

Confirming her passing on, Meru county assembly Speaker Kaberia Arimba stated that she had suffered a short illness.

The tragic news comes just days after Kahawa Wendani MCA Cyrus Omondi was found dead in his hotel room in Mumbai, India.

Meru County nominated MCA Petronila Gainchi dies at Nairobi Hospital, days after Kahawa Wendani MCA Cyrus Omondi passed on in India

Family calls for investigations on MCA's death

The family of MCA Omondi has called for independent investigations into the cause of his death.

Preliminary reports had alleged that he died of a heart attack but the family dismisses the claim saying that he was of good health and had never been diagnosed with any heart-related condition.

"What I am hearing - that my son died of a heart attack in a hotel room - is strange. Cyrus never had any health problem. We are optimistic that the post-mortem will tell the truth," his mother Millicent Achieng told reporters.

His wife Jackline Mwongeli added: "My husband has never complained of threats to his life, neither did he have health problems. What we want is the truth on how he died."