Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has tested positive for the novel Covid-19 infection, his Health CECM Mishack Mutuma confirmed on Friday.

The minister conveyed that Governor Murungi is, however, not hospitalized.

According to the authorities, the Meru governor is in isolation at his home in Nairobi.

The diagnosis comes just days after the governor voluntarily took the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine publicly.

Murungi's handlers are yet to elaborate on the explanation given by the doctors on his infection.

Earlier in the day, false reports had littered social media platforms claiming that the Governor was gravely ill.