Meru Senator Mithika Linturi arrested [Photos]

The Senator was apprehended while at the Rupa Hotel in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County.

According to County Commander Ayub Gitonga, the MP will record a statement in Nakuru county before being presented to court on Monday.

Madoadoa, a Swahili word meaning 'spots', became a derogatory term after Kenya went through the 2007/2008 post-election violence. The term had been used to incite ethnic communities to turn against members of other communities in metropolitan towns across the country.

In Nakuru, Eldoret and Kisumu, particularly, hundreds of families were displaced from their lands due to the call by politicians for an ethnic "cleansing" in the areas.

Using the term during his address at a rally in Eldoret, Senator Linturi received criticism for using a term whose history is related to politically-incited violence.

"Sisi tunataka kuwa kwa serikali inayokuja lakini nawaambia watu wa Uasin Gishu msicheze na Kenya na kile nawaomba ni kwamba madoadoa yale mliyonayo hapa muweze kuondoa.

"(We want to form the next government and I urge you, people of Uasin Gishu, not to underestimate Kenyans, do your part in removing the spots among you.)" the MP stated.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji, responding to the Senator's statements, informed the public that he had initiated investigations into the matter.

"My attention has been drawn to a video clip circulating on social media platforms portraying Mithika Linturi allegedly addressing a crowd... which utterances could incite feelings of contempt, hatred, hostility, violence or discrimination.

"Pursuant to Article 157 (4) of the Constitution, I hereby direct that you immediately institute comprehensive investigations into the said allegations and submit the resultant investigation file on or before 14th January, 2022," read a letter by the DPP to Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.

Mithika Linturi Apologises for 'Madoadoa' utterance

Senator Linturi, on Saturday night, issued an apology statement insisting that he had uttered the words in reference to aspiring leaders in the region.

"At that moment, I was vigorously urging our supporters to offer full support to UDA candidates in this year's election, and was oblivious of the possibility that my choice of words might assume negative meaning. It is true that words like 'madoadoa' whilst otherwise innocent and legitimate expressions, have in certain contexts come to be understood as representing inflammatory intent.