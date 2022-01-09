RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi arrested [Photos]

Miriam Mwende

Mithika had apologised for the 'madoadoa' utterance

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi
Meru Senator Mithika Linturi

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has been arrested by detectives attached to the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) following controversial utterances.

The Senator was apprehended while at the Rupa Hotel in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County.

According to County Commander Ayub Gitonga, the MP will record a statement in Nakuru county before being presented to court on Monday.

Madoadoa, a Swahili word meaning 'spots', became a derogatory term after Kenya went through the 2007/2008 post-election violence. The term had been used to incite ethnic communities to turn against members of other communities in metropolitan towns across the country.

In Nakuru, Eldoret and Kisumu, particularly, hundreds of families were displaced from their lands due to the call by politicians for an ethnic "cleansing" in the areas.

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi at the back of a police vehicle after he was arrested in Eldoret
Meru Senator Mithika Linturi at the back of a police vehicle after he was arrested in Eldoret Pulse Live Kenya

Using the term during his address at a rally in Eldoret, Senator Linturi received criticism for using a term whose history is related to politically-incited violence.

"Sisi tunataka kuwa kwa serikali inayokuja lakini nawaambia watu wa Uasin Gishu msicheze na Kenya na kile nawaomba ni kwamba madoadoa yale mliyonayo hapa muweze kuondoa.

"(We want to form the next government and I urge you, people of Uasin Gishu, not to underestimate Kenyans, do your part in removing the spots among you.)" the MP stated.

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi at the back of a police vehicle after he was arrested in Eldoret
Meru Senator Mithika Linturi at the back of a police vehicle after he was arrested in Eldoret Pulse Live Kenya

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji, responding to the Senator's statements, informed the public that he had initiated investigations into the matter.

"My attention has been drawn to a video clip circulating on social media platforms portraying Mithika Linturi allegedly addressing a crowd... which utterances could incite feelings of contempt, hatred, hostility, violence or discrimination.

"Pursuant to Article 157 (4) of the Constitution, I hereby direct that you immediately institute comprehensive investigations into the said allegations and submit the resultant investigation file on or before 14th January, 2022," read a letter by the DPP to Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.

Mithika Linturi Apologises for 'Madoadoa' utterance

Senator Linturi, on Saturday night, issued an apology statement insisting that he had uttered the words in reference to aspiring leaders in the region.

"At that moment, I was vigorously urging our supporters to offer full support to UDA candidates in this year's election, and was oblivious of the possibility that my choice of words might assume negative meaning. It is true that words like 'madoadoa' whilst otherwise innocent and legitimate expressions, have in certain contexts come to be understood as representing inflammatory intent.

"On further reflection, and upon the advise of my colleagues, I regretfully concede that my choice of words was unfortunate. I therefore apologise unreservedly for the discomfort they may have created," the politician said in a statement posted on his social media pages.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader, politics, media and culture enthusiast, believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

