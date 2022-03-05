Senator Linturi forced to apologise for politicking in church [VIDEO]

According to Bishop Odede, CITAM is against divisive party politics where one politician opts to mud-sling another for political advantage.

"As a church, we try to minister to people from different political parties without creating any sense of animosity," said Bishop Odede.

The Kenyatta University graduate went on to gently explain to Linturi why he was at fault. Bishop Odede highlighted that CITAM has a staunch policy against discrimination and abuse.

"Whether you are UDA, ODM or Jubilee, you are welcomed here. You need to feel comfortable here that no one is alienating you and no one is saying some things negative," reiterated the cleric.

Senator Linturi who was evidently embarrassed was forced to apologise to the Bishop, clergy and guests attending the prayer breakfast held in CITAM, Meru county.

"Sorry. I'm sorry. These things can sometimes be emotional and I apologise profusely to the church. I am sorry. I am really sorry Bishop if I have gone beyond," he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

No more politics in church

Last year, Evangelical churches, Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops and Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) united to ban politicians from speaking in church.

"That whereas the leadership of individual churches and congregations have a duty to ensure that the freedoms of all worshipers are protected without infringement by visiting politicians," read the statement in part.