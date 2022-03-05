RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Senator Linturi forced to apologise for politicking in church [VIDEO]

Cyprian Kimutai

"I am really sorry Bishop if I have gone beyond," said Senator Linturi

File image of Meru Senator, Mithika Linturi

Bishop Calisto Odede of Christ is the Answer Ministry (CITAM) has been praised by Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) for standing up to Meru Senator Mithika Linturi who intentionally veered off the day's sermon.

According to Bishop Odede, CITAM is against divisive party politics where one politician opts to mud-sling another for political advantage.

"As a church, we try to minister to people from different political parties without creating any sense of animosity," said Bishop Odede.

The Kenyatta University graduate went on to gently explain to Linturi why he was at fault. Bishop Odede highlighted that CITAM has a staunch policy against discrimination and abuse.

"Whether you are UDA, ODM or Jubilee, you are welcomed here. You need to feel comfortable here that no one is alienating you and no one is saying some things negative," reiterated the cleric.

Senator Linturi who was evidently embarrassed was forced to apologise to the Bishop, clergy and guests attending the prayer breakfast held in CITAM, Meru county.

"Sorry. I'm sorry. These things can sometimes be emotional and I apologise profusely to the church. I am sorry. I am really sorry Bishop if I have gone beyond," he said.

Bishop Calisto Odede/ Photo by; Nation Media Group Pulse Live Kenya

No more politics in church

Last year, Evangelical churches, Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops and Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) united to ban politicians from speaking in church.

"That whereas the leadership of individual churches and congregations have a duty to ensure that the freedoms of all worshipers are protected without infringement by visiting politicians," read the statement in part.

The alliance said politicians can be acknowledged and accorded due respect but without interrupting the order of service and worship. They also urged church leaders to preach peace in the face of heated politics.

