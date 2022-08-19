RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  metro

Pilots fall asleep before landing, watch what happened next [Flight Track Video]

Denis Mwangi

The pilots were recently flying an Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET-343 from Sudan to Ethiopia

DR Congo wants to establish a second national airline in partnership with Ethiopian Airlines
DR Congo wants to establish a second national airline in partnership with Ethiopian Airlines

Two pilots reportedly flying from Khartoum International Airport in Sudan to Ethiopia fell asleep while in the air, making news in the aviation industry.

According to Aviation Herald, the two pilots were flying a Boeing 737-800 flight ET-343 at 37,000 feet when they fell asleep.

The incident is said to have happened on August 15, 2022.

Concerns were raised after it was noted that the aircraft was approaching its destination but the pilots had not started engaging necessary landing protocols.

The aircraft continued past the top of descent maintaining FL370 and continued along the flight management computer route set up for an approach to runway 25L without descending, however.

Air traffic control tried to contact the crew numerous times without success. After overflying runway 25L at FL370 the autopilot disconnected, the disconnect wailer woke the crew up who then manoeuvred the aircraft for a safe landing on runway 25L about 25 minutes after overflying the runway at FL370,” read an excerpt of the report.

The flight then landed safely, despite having overflown the runway and having to make another approach.

The news desk was able to obtain a video of the flight path showing the plane approaching Addis Ababa Bole International Airport and passing before making a series of turns to make the correct landing approach.

Aviation analyst Alex Macheras said the error could have been caused by pilot exhaustion.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Raila Odinga should concede - International Human Rights Foundation

Raila Odinga should concede - International Human Rights Foundation

Ezekiel Mutua reveals new plans for musicians at MCSK

Ezekiel Mutua reveals new plans for musicians at MCSK

Jubilee sends warning to MP's shifting to Ruto's camp

Jubilee sends warning to MP's shifting to Ruto's camp

Pilots fall asleep before landing, watch what happened next [Flight Track Video]

Pilots fall asleep before landing, watch what happened next [Flight Track Video]

Why Uhuru is silent on Ruto's win - Lawyer Steve Ogolla explains

Why Uhuru is silent on Ruto's win - Lawyer Steve Ogolla explains

National Assembly gives way forward on first sitting of 13th Parliament

National Assembly gives way forward on first sitting of 13th Parliament

Police hunt for duo in connection with murder of IEBC returning officer

Police hunt for duo in connection with murder of IEBC returning officer

US Congress delegation meets Raila Odinga in post election visit

US Congress delegation meets Raila Odinga in post election visit

Sakaja and Igathe's lunch meet elicits positive reactions

Sakaja and Igathe's lunch meet elicits positive reactions

Trending

Biritiba Mirim, Brazil

Dying is illegal in these 7 places

DR Congo wants to establish a second national airline in partnership with Ethiopian Airlines

Pilots fall asleep before landing, watch what happened next [Flight Track Video]