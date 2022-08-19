Pilots fall asleep before landing, watch what happened next [Flight Track Video]

According to Aviation Herald, the two pilots were flying a Boeing 737-800 flight ET-343 at 37,000 feet when they fell asleep.

The incident is said to have happened on August 15, 2022.

Concerns were raised after it was noted that the aircraft was approaching its destination but the pilots had not started engaging necessary landing protocols.

“The aircraft continued past the top of descent maintaining FL370 and continued along the flight management computer route set up for an approach to runway 25L without descending, however.

“Air traffic control tried to contact the crew numerous times without success. After overflying runway 25L at FL370 the autopilot disconnected, the disconnect wailer woke the crew up who then manoeuvred the aircraft for a safe landing on runway 25L about 25 minutes after overflying the runway at FL370,” read an excerpt of the report.

The flight then landed safely, despite having overflown the runway and having to make another approach.

The news desk was able to obtain a video of the flight path showing the plane approaching Addis Ababa Bole International Airport and passing before making a series of turns to make the correct landing approach.