This incident happened in Sri Lanka, where a man’s funeral took place with his body is laid out in an open casket with all mourners in attendance.
Monkey shows up at dead man's funeral, tries to wake him up
If you believe that a dog is a man’s best friend, think again. Because a monkey, believed to be the pet of a deceased man, showed up at his funeral and refused to accept that he had died. It was holding on to the dead man’s body like its touch may bring the man back to life.
The monkey reportedly showed up and looked into the coffin, full of mourning, as it touched the dead man believed to have previously been its owner.
Monkey caresses
The primate reportedly reached down into the coffin and started caressing the man, evidently trying in vain to wake him up. It seemed to be in deep mourning.
At one point, the monkey, said to be a Vervet monkey, leaned down and appeared to kiss the man's face. Then the monkey grabbed the dead man’s arm in a desperate attempt to shake him back to life.
As other mourners tried to pull the distraught monkey away, it refused to back away and stayed there bidding its former master-cum-friend a final farewell.
All told, this incident should not really come as a shock since monkeys and humans are said to be genetically close. For instance, humans and chimps share 98.8 percent of their DNA.
