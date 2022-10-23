Monkey shows up at dead man's funeral, tries to wake him up

The monkey reportedly showed up and looked into the coffin, full of mourning, as it touched the dead man believed to have previously been its owner.

Monkey caresses

The primate reportedly reached down into the coffin and started caressing the man, evidently trying in vain to wake him up. It seemed to be in deep mourning.

At one point, the monkey, said to be a Vervet monkey, leaned down and appeared to kiss the man's face. Then the monkey grabbed the dead man’s arm in a desperate attempt to shake him back to life.

As other mourners tried to pull the distraught monkey away, it refused to back away and stayed there bidding its former master-cum-friend a final farewell.