RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  metro

Mother's prayer for a boy child answered with quadruplets

Authors:

Amos Robi

Khalisia had been subject to ridicule from in-laws for giving birth to girls only

Mother gives birth to quadruplets at the Kakamega county referral hospital
Mother gives birth to quadruplets at the Kakamega county referral hospital

Alice Khalisia is in joy after she gave birth to quadruplets after relentless nudges from her relatives to give birth to a son after having three girls.

Recommended articles

Khalisia told reporters that raising her girls has been hectic as she has been unable to get peace due to constant accusations from her in-laws who say she is unable to give birth to sons.

The mother of seven says she has been in prayers for a son so as to make her family complete as her in-laws say. Her prayers were answered with quadruplet boys.

Khalisia’s new prayer is that her sons grow healthy minus any complications. She however pleaded for help to raise the children who require special treatment to be able to grow healthy.

The quadruplets at the Kakamega county referral hospital
The quadruplets at the Kakamega county referral hospital The quadruplets at the Kakamega county referral hospital Pulse Live Kenya

“I am very happy, I now have seven children three girls at home and now the boys. I don’t have a job, my husband also doesn’t have a job and our family is now big, I ask for help to be able to raise these children,” Khalisia said.

Khalisia said the newborns require special milk which she says she can’t afford to buy, calling on well-wishers to come through for her.

Khalisia and three of her babies have since been discharged but one has been left in hospital under monitoring before he is also discharged.

Khalisia embraces one of her new born baby
Khalisia embraces one of her new born baby Khalisia embraces one of her new born baby Pulse Live Kenya

“We have allowed the mother and three babies to go home as monitor one who is underweight. There is no reason to worry though as the baby is improving and will soon be discharged,” said Patricia Nafuna a nurse at the Kakamega County Referral Hospital.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mother's prayer for a boy child answered with quadruplets

Mother's prayer for a boy child answered with quadruplets

Uhuru appoints Supreme Court Judge to new role

Uhuru appoints Supreme Court Judge to new role

Media asked to send women-only team to Ruto event

Media asked to send women-only team to Ruto event

Joy of woman representative candidate with no opponent

Joy of woman representative candidate with no opponent

Dr Mercy Mwangangi opens up on entanglement in a toxic relationship

Dr Mercy Mwangangi opens up on entanglement in a toxic relationship

Life sentence for Kilimani daylight robbers caught on CCTV

Life sentence for Kilimani daylight robbers caught on CCTV

Covid positivity rate in Kenya rises to 7%

Covid positivity rate in Kenya rises to 7%

Coincidence as Uhuru, Ruto, Raila, Kalonzo all travel out of Kenya

Coincidence as Uhuru, Ruto, Raila, Kalonzo all travel out of Kenya

Nakuru boy goes on hunger strike seeking to join Form 1

Nakuru boy goes on hunger strike seeking to join Form 1

Trending

Many feared killed in Ondo Catholic Church attack

Many feared killed in Ondo Catholic Church attack/Illustration. [LindaIkeji]

Nyandarua man arrested for selling samosas made from dog meat

Nyandarua man vending samosas from Dogs

Mother's prayer for a boy child answered with quadruplets

Mother gives birth to quadruplets at the Kakamega county referral hospital