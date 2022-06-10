Mother's prayer for a boy child answered with quadruplets

Khalisia told reporters that raising her girls has been hectic as she has been unable to get peace due to constant accusations from her in-laws who say she is unable to give birth to sons.

The mother of seven says she has been in prayers for a son so as to make her family complete as her in-laws say. Her prayers were answered with quadruplet boys.

Khalisia’s new prayer is that her sons grow healthy minus any complications. She however pleaded for help to raise the children who require special treatment to be able to grow healthy.

The quadruplets at the Kakamega county referral hospital Pulse Live Kenya

“I am very happy, I now have seven children three girls at home and now the boys. I don’t have a job, my husband also doesn’t have a job and our family is now big, I ask for help to be able to raise these children,” Khalisia said.

Khalisia said the newborns require special milk which she says she can’t afford to buy, calling on well-wishers to come through for her.

Khalisia and three of her babies have since been discharged but one has been left in hospital under monitoring before he is also discharged.

Khalisia embraces one of her new born baby Pulse Live Kenya