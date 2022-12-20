ADVERTISEMENT
DCI detectives arrest main suspect in torture of Baby Sagini

Denis Mwangi

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested 26-year-old Alex Maina Ochogo, who is the main suspect in the torture of baby Junior Sagini.

Alex was arraigned in court on Monday, December 19, 2022 and charged with attempted murder of Baby Sagini.

The magistrate allowed the detectives to detain him for five more days to conduct investigations into the matter and try to arrest other suspects believed to the on the run.

Simba Arati visits Kisii boy Junior Sagini
His case will be mentioned on Friday 23 December, 2022.

The boy’s mother, Maureen Nyaboke, was also arrested and arraigned in court for child neglect.

Several suspects, including a Form Three student, a middle-aged man, and a woman, were apprehended on Sunday evening and released.

Public Service, Affirmative Action and Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa announced that the government would take care of baby Junior Sagini, whose eyes were gorged out in Kisii County.

Jumwa said that the government would shelter the minor alongside his sister in a safe house as he recovers from the ordeal.

This came after the doctors at Kisii Eye Hospital said he was ready to be discharged but could not release him back to his family due to the highly volatile situation.

Public Service, Affirmative Action and Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa speaking during a past forum
Kisii Governor Simba Arati commended the CS for helping the baby who is said to be the subject of a victim of peculiar rituals meted out by relatives.

"I am happy the CS has offered to help us in regard with the safe house solution. The children will be safer there," Arati said.

