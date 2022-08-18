Dying is illegal in these 7 places

1. Sarpourenx, France

In 2008, the mayor of Sarpourenx ordered a decree forbidding the residents from dying unless they somehow already owned a spot for burial in the congested cemetery. Even thinking of death is prohibited in Sarpourenx and attracts severe punishments.

Pulse Nigeria

2. Longyearbyen, Norway

Longyearbyen is located so close to the arctic circle and the weather usually reaches freezing temperatures. This frigid temperature prevents dead bodies from decomposing which in turn increases the spread of diseases to the living. Dying and being buried in Longyearbyen has been outlawed since 1950. People approaching death are taken to other parts of Norway to live out their last days.

Pulse Nigeria

3. Lanjarón, Spain

The mayor of this village in Granada province banned death in 1999. This ban was put in place because the local cemetery was overcrowded and it was difficult for the souls of the departed to find peace in the afterlife. The residents were advised to remain alive and healthy until a new graveyard was found.

Pulse Nigeria

4. Itsukushima, Japan

Itsukushima is a UNESCO world heritage site in Japan dedicated to worshipping the gods. It is also known as 'Shrine Island' and is home to many shrines and temples. To maintain its sanctity and holiness, no deaths or births have been allowed on Shrine Island since 1978. In fact, there are no hospitals or cemeteries in this part of Japan.

Pulse Nigeria

5. Sellia, Italy

In 2015, a decree was passed in Sellia preventing its citizens from even falling sick at all. This decree was passed to protect Sellia's diminishing population. The population were asked to resist death and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Pulse Nigeria

6. Cugnaux, France

In 2007, the Mayor of Cugnaux banned death after he was unable to get permission to open a new cemetery. However, Cugnaux was later granted permission to widen its cemetery.

Pulse Nigeria

7. Biritiba Mirim, Brazil