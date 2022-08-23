Wife of man who set himself on fire reveals husband's troubled past

Musyoka died on Sunday after he set himself on fire inside his car at Nasra estate in Nairobi.

Their daughter died of injuries from the fire, while Elizabeth survived with multiple cuts on her neck after he attacked her.

The couple had fought over the custody of the 2-year-old child after they separated.

"We had underlying domestic issues from last year and decided to end our relationship. After I moved out, he ordered that I give him back the baby," Munyalo told the media.

"After so many threats, I decided to allow him to see the baby. He was angry after I informed him that I was not available on Saturday when my daughter was celebrating her birthday. So when I took the baby on Sunday, he told me that he was going to kill all of us including the baby," she added.

According to CCTV footage obtained by the police, Musyoka could be seen in an altercation before he pulled out a knife and stabbed Elizabeth.

She was able to break free from his hold and screamed for help from wellwishers who rushed her to the hospital where she is recuperating.

The man then locked himself in the car with his daughter and set the vehicle on fire.