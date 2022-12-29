Video of man feeding whiskey to 3-year-old child lands 2 behind bars

The video, shared by former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, prompted the DCI to launch an investigation using specialized software to track online child offenders.

"The detectives based at the DCI Academy in South B conducted a comprehensive analysis using their state of the art softwares for tracking online child offenders and unmasked the identity of the suspects," the DCI said in a statement.

Muhuka and Arafat were arrested in Thindigua and Pangani estates, respectively, in the early hours of the morning.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to detectives, the two men had attended a Christmas party uninvited and behaved inappropriately after being shown kindness by the host.

The child's mother, who had retired to bed earlier in the evening, was awoken by concerned friends who had seen the video and alerted her.

Muhuka pleaded guilty to charges of failing to protect a child from drugs and substance abuse, while Arafat has pleaded not guilty.

The case will be mentioned on January 18, 2023, with the hearing date to be set at that time.

Arafat has been granted a bond of 200,000 Kenyan shillings and a surety of a similar amount.

The DCI thanked the public for their assistance in the case and praised the detectives for their work.

Pulse Live Kenya

In Kenya, it is illegal for minors to consume alcohol. According to the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act 2010, it is an offense for a person to sell, give, or supply alcoholic drinks to a person under the age of 18. It is also an offense for a person under the age of 18 to purchase, attempt to purchase, or consume alcoholic drinks.

Additionally, it is an offense for a person to allow a minor to consume alcohol on their premises, or to allow a minor to be in a licensed premises (such as a bar or nightclub) during the hours when alcoholic drinks are sold or consumed.

In addition the law also prohibits the abuse or neglect of children, including the abuse or neglect of children through the use of drugs or alcohol.