Herbalist beheads lotto operator for accusing him of stealing his money

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect said the lotto operator was fond of accusing him of theft.

A herbalist identified as Idowu Talabi, has beheaded a lotto operator, Isau Oluwatobiloba, after the latter accused him of stealing his money at their residence around Ilishan-Remo, in the Ikenne area of Ogun State.

Trouble reportedly started between the duo when Oluwatobiloba accused Talabi of breaking into his room to steal his money.

It was gathered that the accusation led to a heated argument between Talabi and his accuser. Their neighbors, however, intervened to settle the matter in peace.

Displeased with the settlement, Talabi, after their neighbors settled the matter and left for their various apartments, armed himself with cutlass and barged into the deceased room, where he cut his head off.

The deceased’s wife, one Esther, who confirmed the incident, said she met her husband in his pool of blood when she returned home from a vigil.

Her words: “We both left home in the afternoon on Friday November 25. I went to see my mother and returned in the evening. I told him I was going to church and he allowed me. I asked him to follow me but he said we should not leave our grandma, Mujidat, alone at home and I agreed and left for vigil.

“When I returned home and entered, everywhere was dark. I was scared, so I called my husband. So, to see clearly, I switched on the torchlight and saw his dead body. I shouted and people gathered. I quickly held Oluwatobiloba and accused him of killing my husband.”

Confirming the incident, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi said the suspect confessed to the crime during interrogation after he was arrested.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

