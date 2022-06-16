How thugs shot and killed 2 traders in Adams Arcade robbery

In CCTV footage which is now doing rounds on social media, one of the attackers went into the shop of a trader identified as Sophia Gathoni as she was closing but suddenly drew a pistol and pointed it at Gathoni.

The second robber tried to force his entry into Gathoni’s shop but was shoved back by the tense lady.

It is then that the thugs shot at the 53-year-old who had raised alarm and colleague vendors had come to her rescue.

Paul Githinji who was rushing to Gathoni’s rescue was shot by the fleeing robbers who were now shooting in the air to clear the way for their escape.

The two were rushed to Nairobi’s Women’s Hospital but Githinji died moments after getting treatment while Gathoni died in the Intensive Care Unit while receiving treatment.

Gathoni fighting off the robbers Pulse Live Kenya

The pathologist's report shows the bullets that killed Gathoni went through the hand, hitting the lungs and liver before they exited while the other hit her back.

Officers investigating the incident have taken the bullets to the National Forensic Laboratory for ballistic examination although there are no suspects that have been apprehended so far.

The incident occurred the same day six robbers attacked a lady making her way to her home in Gataka Rongai area in Kajiado County.

Davidson ‘DNG’ Ngibuini who is seeking the area county assembly representation condemned the incident saying it was unfortunate the crimes were happening in the capital city calling for the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.