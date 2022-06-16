RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  metro

How thugs shot and killed 2 traders in Adams Arcade robbery

Amos Robi

One of the traders was shot as he rushed to his colleague's rescue who was wailing in distress

CCTV footage of Adams Arcade robbery
CCTV footage of Adams Arcade robbery

Police have launched a manhunt for two thugs who shot and killed two traders at Adams Arcade along Ngong Road in a robbery on Saturday, June 11.

In CCTV footage which is now doing rounds on social media, one of the attackers went into the shop of a trader identified as Sophia Gathoni as she was closing but suddenly drew a pistol and pointed it at Gathoni.

The second robber tried to force his entry into Gathoni’s shop but was shoved back by the tense lady.

It is then that the thugs shot at the 53-year-old who had raised alarm and colleague vendors had come to her rescue.

Paul Githinji who was rushing to Gathoni’s rescue was shot by the fleeing robbers who were now shooting in the air to clear the way for their escape.

The two were rushed to Nairobi’s Women’s Hospital but Githinji died moments after getting treatment while Gathoni died in the Intensive Care Unit while receiving treatment.

Gathoni fighting off the robbers
Gathoni fighting off the robbers

The pathologist's report shows the bullets that killed Gathoni went through the hand, hitting the lungs and liver before they exited while the other hit her back.

Officers investigating the incident have taken the bullets to the National Forensic Laboratory for ballistic examination although there are no suspects that have been apprehended so far.

The incident occurred the same day six robbers attacked a lady making her way to her home in Gataka Rongai area in Kajiado County.

Davidson ‘DNG’ Ngibuini who is seeking the area county assembly representation condemned the incident saying it was unfortunate the crimes were happening in the capital city calling for the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.

“We need action. This is the Capital City! We don't need another press conference. We want these senseless thugs apprehended, prosecuted and jailed! Further, we demand regular patrols - day and night!” stated DNG.

