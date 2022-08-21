Hellen Wendy’s father speaks on her life in Canada and death in swimming pool

Mr Nyabuto dismissed the reports that his daughter predicter her death and urged Kenyans to ignore the claims being peddled on social media.

In an interview with The Standard, the grieving father explained that she never shared any information that she was in distress.

“I hear some people claiming she had said on WhatsApp that she would soon die in Canada. As her father, she never shared with me any information that suggested she was in distress or any form of trouble,” Nyabuto explained.

Nyabuto added that he was informed of his daughter’s on the evening of Thursday, August 18 via a text.

The text, sent by one of the deceased’s frinds informed him that Wendy had drowned in a swimming pool.

A few minutes later, Canadian authorities called Nyabuto and informed him that Wendy was rushed to the hospital and was receiving treatment, but did not inform him immediately why his daughter was in hospital.

He then proceeded to social media, having gotten wind of the clip which had since gone viral and saw the video in which Wendy was captured swimming before drowning.

The deceased relocated to Canada in 2019 after securing a 10-year study VISA and was in a jovial mood before tragedy struck.

With her phone recording, Wendy dived into the water severally, retreating occasionally to come back and read the comments on the live video that was being watched by her followers on social media.

She made what would be her last dive at 10 minutes and 33 seconds after she began recording herself and could be heard gasping for air and making gurgling sounds while kicking and screaming for help.