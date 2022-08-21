RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  metro

Hellen Wendy’s father speaks on her life in Canada and death in swimming pool

Charles Ouma

Kenyan Hellen Kemunto died in a swimming pool in Canada after she went live on her social media

File image of a crime scene cordoned off
File image of a crime scene cordoned off

John Nyabuto, the father of a Canada-based Kenyan nurse, Hellen Wendy Nyabuto who died after drowning in a swimming pool with the whole ordeal streamed live on Facebook has broken his silence and addressed claims that the deceased had predicted her death.

Mr Nyabuto dismissed the reports that his daughter predicter her death and urged Kenyans to ignore the claims being peddled on social media.

In an interview with The Standard, the grieving father explained that she never shared any information that she was in distress.

“I hear some people claiming she had said on WhatsApp that she would soon die in Canada. As her father, she never shared with me any information that suggested she was in distress or any form of trouble,” Nyabuto explained.

Nyabuto added that he was informed of his daughter’s on the evening of Thursday, August 18 via a text.

The text, sent by one of the deceased’s frinds informed him that Wendy had drowned in a swimming pool.

A few minutes later, Canadian authorities called Nyabuto and informed him that Wendy was rushed to the hospital and was receiving treatment, but did not inform him immediately why his daughter was in hospital.

He then proceeded to social media, having gotten wind of the clip which had since gone viral and saw the video in which Wendy was captured swimming before drowning.

The deceased relocated to Canada in 2019 after securing a 10-year study VISA and was in a jovial mood before tragedy struck.

With her phone recording, Wendy dived into the water severally, retreating occasionally to come back and read the comments on the live video that was being watched by her followers on social media.

She made what would be her last dive at 10 minutes and 33 seconds after she began recording herself and could be heard gasping for air and making gurgling sounds while kicking and screaming for help.

Shortly afterwards, she made the last sound and the water remained still even as the video went on recording for 3 hours.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

We have enough evidence on election rigging - Raila boldly declares

We have enough evidence on election rigging - Raila boldly declares

Ruto visits Uhuru’s backyard for the first thanksgiving service

Ruto visits Uhuru’s backyard for the first thanksgiving service

Hellen Wendy’s father speaks on her life in Canada and death in swimming pool

Hellen Wendy’s father speaks on her life in Canada and death in swimming pool

Missing IEBC IT specialist resurfaces after being released by his abductors

Missing IEBC IT specialist resurfaces after being released by his abductors

Lawyers representing IEBC in Supreme Court election petition

Lawyers representing IEBC in Supreme Court election petition

Man allegedly shot by Didmus Barasa interred

Man allegedly shot by Didmus Barasa interred

IEBC commissioners subjected Kenya to shame - Raila revisits Ruto’s win

IEBC commissioners subjected Kenya to shame - Raila revisits Ruto’s win

Wajackoyah pops up in a Sh12M German machine

Wajackoyah pops up in a Sh12M German machine

Inside Kenya Kwanza’s plans for Uhuru upon retirement

Inside Kenya Kwanza’s plans for Uhuru upon retirement

Trending

Biritiba Mirim, Brazil

Dying is illegal in these 7 places

DR Congo wants to establish a second national airline in partnership with Ethiopian Airlines

Pilots fall asleep before landing, watch what happened next [Flight Track Video]

File image of a crime scene cordoned off

Hellen Wendy’s father speaks on her life in Canada and death in swimming pool