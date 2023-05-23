Kenyan little girl sacked over school fees crushed to death while rushing home

According to the Daily Nation, the little girl wanted to cross the road so that she could walk to Chuka town when she was hit by a car to death.

It is believed that the deceased would have escaped the heartbreaking death if commercial motorcycle riders had agreed to carry her to her home. It is reported that she had tried patronizing their services but they declined because she only had KSh 20 instead of 30 for the short trip.

However, after her death just meters away, the motorcycle riders expressed regret for not agreeing to carry the little girl, saying they would not have even demanded money from her if they knew the fate that awaited her.

Mutigi Kirimi, one of the motorcycle riders in the area is quoted as saying: “Had we known what would happen to her, we would have even carried her for free. We regret it.”