Kenyan little girl sacked over school fees crushed to death while rushing home

Andreas Kamasah

In her fervent bid to have formal education and become useful in the future, a high school student from Chuka in Kenya’s Meru County has died after being knocked down by a speeding car while rushing home after being sacked from school over fees.

Reports say Peninah Kyalo, a student of Keiereni Secondary School was attempting to cross the Meru-Nairobi highway when she lost her life in the unfortunate motor accident.

According to the Daily Nation, the little girl wanted to cross the road so that she could walk to Chuka town when she was hit by a car to death.

It is believed that the deceased would have escaped the heartbreaking death if commercial motorcycle riders had agreed to carry her to her home. It is reported that she had tried patronizing their services but they declined because she only had KSh 20 instead of 30 for the short trip.

However, after her death just meters away, the motorcycle riders expressed regret for not agreeing to carry the little girl, saying they would not have even demanded money from her if they knew the fate that awaited her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mutigi Kirimi, one of the motorcycle riders in the area is quoted as saying: “Had we known what would happen to her, we would have even carried her for free. We regret it.”

Police officers who arrived on the scene of the incident carried the body of the deceased to Chuka County Referral Hospital while the private car driver who killed her was taken to Chuka Police Station.

Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

ADVERTISEMENT

