Nanny sues couple for Sh235M after bulldog attack changed her life forever

Denis Mwangi

Colletta Sebby Abonyo was mauled by bulldogs while protecting her employer's child

A photo of a bulldog
Colletta Sebby Abonyo is seeking compensation exceeding Sh235 million from Gabriel Oser and Joanna Block, an American couple whose dogs left her with serious injuries.

According to court papers, Abonyo who worked as a nanny, was attacked by the two English Bulldogs while visiting the couple’s home in Karen, Nairobi on April 29, 2021.

At the time, Gabriel and Joanne were hosting a play date in Karen and had invited their children’s friends.

Abonyo had chaperoned her employer’s son who was among the guests for the play date.

No sooner has they entered the compound than one of the vicious dogs charged and before it could attack the minor, she lifted him up and the dog attacked her legs.

A photo of a bulldog
Before she could get help, a second dog charged and attacked her, wrestling her to the ground and was saved by the couple’s gardener.

However, she had already sustained serious injuries including in a face where the dogs had disfigured her.

She was rushed to hospital and had two surgeries during treatment, one of which included grafting on her face.

In the court documents, Abonyo accused the host couple of negligence, arguing that they should have not left the dogs unleashed because they were expecting guests and knew they were violent.

Therefore, the defendants ought to have made arrangements to ensure that the dogs were restrained for the period of (the minor) and the plaintiff’s visit to the defendants’ premises, more so because they invited (the minor) and the plaintiff onto their premises and took responsibility for their safety,” reads the court documents filed by her lawyers.

In addition to negatively impacting her self-esteem, dignity, quality of life, social activities, and leisure activities, Abonyo woman claimed that the change in her appearance has made it harder for her to enter into and maintain romantic and personal relationships.

The facial scarring and mental anguish have diminished the plaintiff’s quality of life which has made her performance of everyday tasks more challenging. Additionally, they have led to the loss of congenial employment, the loss of pride and pleasure in her work,” reads the court documents.

A photo of a judge striking gavel in a courtroom
The attack also resulted in trauma which manifests in trouble sleeping, dreaming of the attack, visual flashbacks and other ways.

Abonyo is now asking the court to grant her Sh225 million in damages and Sh10 million in future medical costs.

Her medical expenses totaled Sh1.29 million, but by the time she filed the suit, the defendants had only paid Sh1.065 million.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

