The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  metro

Nigerian man determined to break Guinness records for longest hours crying

Lynet Okumu

The man embarked on 100-hour crying challenge on Tuesday 11

Nigerian TikToker 237 Towncryer, attempts to break the Guinness World Records for the longest crying hours
Nigerian TikToker 237 Towncryer, attempts to break the Guinness World Records for the longest crying hours

In a unique and unusual endeavor, a Nigerian TikToker has embarked on a tearful endurance race to break the Guinness World Record for the longest crying marathon.

Recommended articles

With the aim of shedding tears continuously for 100 hours, the man's journey has caught the attention of social media users, who have since dubbed the challenge as the cry-a-thon.

237 Towncryer, as he is known on TikTok, gained widespread attention after a video surfaced online showing him wailing for an uninterrupted two hours.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian TikToker 237 Towncryer, attempts to break the Guinness World Records for the longest crying hours
Nigerian TikToker 237 Towncryer, attempts to break the Guinness World Records for the longest crying hours Pulse Live Kenya

Determined to push the limits further, he set his sights on breaking the existing Guinness World Record for the longest crying marathon, which stands at 100 hours.

He began documenting his cry-a-thon journey on social media platforms on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, showing his audience that he had already cried for a straight six hours.

The cry-a-thon follows the recent triumph of another Nigerian, Hilda Baci, who achieved recognition from the Guinness World Records for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

ADVERTISEMENT
Hilda Baci
Hilda Baci Pulse Nigeria

READ: Guinness World Records speaks after Chef Hilda's 100-hour cooking record

Hilda's relentless cooking efforts spanned a remarkable 100 hours, earning her the coveted title.

The four-day marathon, which commenced on Thursday, May 11, saw her prepare over 100 different dishes, showcasing her culinary prowess and determination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guinness World Records plays a vital role in recognizing and documenting extraordinary accomplishments worldwide.

Their meticulous review process ensures the legitimacy of record-breaking attempts and celebrates individuals who go above and beyond in their pursuits

Fans are eagerly waiting to see whether 237 Towncryer will finish the challenge and be recognized by the Guinness World Records for his cry-a-thon.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CS Kindiki cracks the whip on Raila following protests in Nairobi

CS Kindiki cracks the whip on Raila following protests in Nairobi

Nigerian man determined to break Guinness records for longest hours crying

Nigerian man determined to break Guinness records for longest hours crying

30 Saudi companies worth Sh140 trillion plan investments in Kenya

30 Saudi companies worth Sh140 trillion plan investments in Kenya

Explained: Why Iranian officials did not wear neckties for State House meeting with Ruto

Explained: Why Iranian officials did not wear neckties for State House meeting with Ruto

Martha Karua takes off using boda boda after police block her from hotel

Martha Karua takes off using boda boda after police block her from hotel

LIVE BLOG: Raila cancels Kamukunji rally

LIVE BLOG: Raila cancels Kamukunji rally

Reason matatu operators cancelled planned strike on Wednesday

Reason matatu operators cancelled planned strike on Wednesday

KRA boss clarifies monitoring of social media & mobile money transactions

KRA boss clarifies monitoring of social media & mobile money transactions

CS Mutua explains last-minute rescheduling of Iranian president's visit

CS Mutua explains last-minute rescheduling of Iranian president's visit

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A photo of a bulldog

Nanny sues couple for Sh235M after bulldog attack changed her life forever

Pastor Kanyari directing one of his follower to wash her face and drink water from his newly built 'Bethsaida' pool

Pastor Kanyari builds pool inside church, christens it ‘Bethesda’ [Video]

Nigerian TikToker 237 Towncryer, attempts to break the Guinness World Records for the longest crying hours

Nigerian man determined to break Guinness records for longest hours crying