Nyandarua man arrested for selling samosas made from dog meat

Amos Robi

Unsuspecting residents lined up to get a taste of the samosas from Wanjohi market

Nyandarua man vending samosas from Dogs

Residents of Wanjohi, Kipipiri, Nyandarua county are in utter displeasure after they found out the man selling them samosa’s has been making them from dog meat.

Ndirangu Wahome the samosa vendor had won the hearts of many customers who could not wait to get a taste of his samosas at Wanjohi market.

However, his arrest after remains of slaughtered dogs were found in his house shocked even his colleague vendors at Wanjohi market who said they had no idea the snacks were made out of dog meat.

The residents said the samosas were colourful and appealing to the eye killing any shred of doubt that the meat was from unscrupulous sources.

“The samosa had a unique alluring taste with an equally enticing colour, we never suspected it was dog meat. He was also selling fried, boiled and roasted pieces of meat. I felt like vomiting on learning what I have been consuming," said vendor Jack Karanja.

Stray-Dog-illustration

Kipipiri Deputy Sub-County Police Commander Rashid Juma said they are digging to find out how Wahome acquired the dogs and how long he has been in the business. Juma said they found a slit dog head, utensils, stained knives and a machete.

“We have arrested the man but I suspect he is not normal, a normal man cannot engage in such a business. We want to understand for how long he has been in the business, where he gets the dogs, and the motive,” said Juma.

In 2018 in what was a bizarre admission, a Nakuru man admitted selling cat meat to unsuspecting residents for more than six years.

The man claimed that he started the business after identifying a gap in market, though he admitted that his customers were unaware of the source of meat.

As if selling the cat meat isn’t bad enough, he added that he has a market for cat skin and that he earned about Sh500 for every animal he slaughters.

He was arrested while skinning a cat carcass which he had killed by slitting its throat.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

