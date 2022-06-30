Police issue warning after video of child smoking an illegal substance went viral

“Attention of the NPS is drawn to a circulating disturbing and gross video clip on social media depicting an underage child seated comfortably smoking what may be clearly interpreted as a prohibited substance commonly known as 'bhang'.

"The language used in the clip seems to confirm this suspicion, given that reference is made to an ideology propagated by a section of the ongoing politics,” the police statement outlined.

The video also showed the minor endorsing Roots Party presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoyah.

Pulse Live Kenya

The statement condemned the act warning those who exposed the child as well as Kenyans sharing the video on social media.

“And of extreme concern is the fact that the act and its filming seems to be done by either an adult or adults, all unperturbed by what is transpiring.

“This is not only wrong and immoral, and infringing on the rights of a minor by adults, but outrightly criminal and punishable by the law. Those spreading the clip are also abetting the violation of the law and rights of the minor, and should cease and desist from the onward transmission of the same,” the statement continued.

Detectives are investigating the matter for violation of the child’s rights and bringing the suspects to book.